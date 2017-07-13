RadioandMusic
Mathrubhumi to host Padmashree Hariharan, Stephen Devassy and Solid Band Live in Concert

MUMBAI: Mathrubhumi.com will host Mathrubhumi.com Padmashree Hariharan, Stephen Devassy and Solid Band Live in Concert on 20 July, 2017, at Le Meridian Hotel, Kochi.

India’s versatile vocalist Hariharan and piano virtuoso Stephen Devassy will be accompanied by famous singers including Ramya Vinayakumar, and Revva Rathod along with other band members.

It is after a hiatus of a decade India’s versatile vocalist is staging a concert in Kochi. The music and orchestral arrangement will be embellished by Solid Band, a fusion music band from South India.

The tickets to the concert are by invitation only but can be also be availed through participating in “Answer a Question, Grab a Ticket contest” which is currently running on Mathrubhumi.com.

Mathrubhumi Group Joint Managing Director M V Shreyams Kumar said “It is with a deep sense of delight and pride, that the house of Mathrubhumi is hosting the legendary performers Padmashree Hariharan and Stephen Devassy in Kochi. They will mesmerize the audience with their soulful and heart-warming rendition of ghazals, light music and film songs.

The sponsors for the event are:

1. Title sponsor - Federal Bank

2. Brought to you by - Believers Church Medical College Hospital

3. Luxury Partner – BMW- Platino Classic

4. Associate Partners – Brahmins Food Products, Fone 4 – The Digital Hub, Joyalukkas

5. Travel Partner – Fortune Tours & Travels

6. Supporting Partner – MPS Holdings India, In House Projects

7. Venue Partner – Le Meridien, Kochi

