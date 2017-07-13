RadioandMusic
Press Release |  13 Jul 2017

An evening with talented violin virtuoso Manas Kumar in 'SurSagar'

MUMBAI: A young and supremely talented Manas Kumar’s solo violin recital in ‘Sursagar’ (A rising star every month) accompanied by Ojas Adhiya on (Tabla) at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, 2nd Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 14 July 2017, 7.00 pm onwards entry is free for the concert on first come first basis.

One amongst the stellar league of violin virtuosos in India, Manas Kumar’s recitals has received acclaim from stalwarts, senior exponents, connoisseurs and music lovers alike. His music represents a rich blend of niche repertoire, delicate emotive and command over melodic and rhythmic aspects.

Initiated to music at the age of five under the tutelage of his father Shri. G. Chamua, Manas Kumar is one of India’s top-notch violinists today. Apart from graduating in Physics and obtaining a Master’s degree in Music from the Bhatkhande University, Lucknow, Manas has honed his natural skill of playing the violin to near perfection through relentless riyaz and dedication. He has won the hearts of innumerable music lovers with his concert performances. He is a multi- faceted musician and his dynamic capability on the violin has earned him international recognition.

Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha was established in 1952, with an objective of promoting fine arts in India and also preserving this rich traditional performing arts , by giving a platform to young budding artistes and imparting training in various fields of Fine Arts to aspiring students. “The Sabha also runs a Sangeeth Vidyalaya conducting classes in Carnatic and Hindustani Music, as well as Bharatnatyam Dance." Apart from this, the Sabha is actively involved in providing affordable health care in certain critical areas to the vulnerable sections of society and promoting national integration through its various objectives.

With a sole objective of showcasing the talent of youngsters from the field of performing arts, Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha has started a monthly series of Hindustani classical concerts titled 'Sur Sagar' - A rising star every month from April 2017 to March 2018. The monthly series of concerts will present vocal and instrumental performances.

Manas Kumar Sursagar Ojas Adhiya
