Press Release |  12 Jul 2017 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

Grizzly Bear release newest song from 'Painted Ruins', album out via RCA

MUMBAI: Grizzly Bear has released a new song Four Cypresses, the third selection from their first album in five years Painted Ruins, out 18 August on RCA Records. Watch the lyric video for Four Cypresses, which includes footage from Daniel’s family video collection.

The band has also confirmed additional dates on their worldwide tour in support of Painted Ruins including intimate pre-release performances at Portland, ME’s State Theatre and BSP in Kingston, NY, and a second night at San Francisco’s Warfield Theater.

Painted Ruins has earned early praise from Rolling Stone, who called the new music Spellbinding. The New York Times dubbed lead track Three Rings, Insistent, and Pigeons and Planes called it “a sonically ambitious return.” NPR Music called their single ‘Mourning Sound’ “grand and focused, elegantly layered, delicate and dramatic,” and SPIN declared, “Grizzly Bear strike gold.”

Painted Ruins follows 2012’s Shields, which was a critical and commercial breakthrough. Debuting at number seven on the Billboard 200 and named the number one Album of the Year by Apple iTunes, Shields earned the band Pitchfork Best New Music and four star Rolling Stonereviews; performances on Colbert, Fallon, Letterman, Austin City Limits and Ellen; and sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

