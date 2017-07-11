RadioandMusic
Press Release |  11 Jul 2017 19:04 |  By RnMTeam

Udayswar@Prithvi a concert of morning ragas by Pancham Nishad

MUMBAI: Udayswar@Prithvi is a rare and truly unique acoustic experience of Indian Classical Music to be enjoyed in its pure form, in the manner it was originally designed, for an intimate Baithak.

Growing interest and enthusiasm amongst audiences of all ages to attend morning concerts has led to Pancham Nishad and Prithvi Theatre both active in promoting and developing the performing arts to come together to present Udayswar@Prithvi, a concert of morning ragas of the second prahar.

The intimacy and excellent acoustics of Prithvi Theatre offers an unadulterated exchange of music between the artiste and the audience making it a refreshing and rejuvenating experience unlike any other in today's age of microphones and amplification.

Udayswar@Prithvi is held on every third Sunday of the month and features various vocal and Instrumental artistes. Till date, it has featured Devaki Pandit, Budhaditya Mukherjee, Prasad Khaparde, Sangeeta Shankar, Manjusha Patil, Mohi Baha’ud-din Dagar, Raghunandan Panshikar, Rupak Kulkarni, Shuchismita Das, Milind & Yadnesh Raikar, Jayateerth Mevundi, Tejashree Amonkar, Satish Vyas, Ulhas Kashalkar, Shakir Khan, Rahul Deshpande, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shubha Mudgal, Sabir khan and Rashid Khan.

Udayswar@Prithvi is supported exclusively by Bank of Baroda since April 2017.

Catch Sarod Recital on Sunday, 16 July at 7:30 am Udayswar@Prithvi will present a solo recital by the renowned Sarod player Brij Narayan.

