RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  11 Jul 2017 18:07 |  By RnMTeam

Filous reveals dreamy new single, 'Knots' featuring klei

MUMBAI: Today Filous announces his next EP entitled For Love as well as sharing his new single Knots. The track features electro-pop newcomer klei, and was inspired by a quest for balance between "old and modern, organic and electronic, playful and heavy." Crisp tropical synth production underlies klei's airy vocals, culminating in hypnotic melodies.

Evolving from a naturally gifted instrumentalist to precocious beat maker to full-fledged auteur, filous – the alter-ego of 20-year old Viennese student Percy -- has always been something of an enigma, driven by an incessant curiosity and a need for discovery. First showcasing his unusually inquisitive mind at the tender age of 10 years old, he soon became proficient in dozens of instruments and started to immerse himself in far-flung influences ranging from progressive jazz to country, from bluegrass to black metal. The concept of Filous emerged once Percy began experimenting with electronic production, teaching himself via YouTube tutorials with all of his earliest remixes built from artists he discovered on the streaming platform.

As resourceful as he is talented, the young upstart has since caught the ears of tastemakers and electronic music fans alike, which has grown his unique global footprint to over a quarter of a billion combined YouTube, SoundCloud, and Spotify streams, thanks to 11+ Hypemachine No. 1s and his debut EP Dawn topping the iTunes electronic chart in more than nine countries, including Switzerland, Austria, India and Russia. With Dawn, filous cemented himself as an artist to watch -- toeing the line between timeless, cerebral songwriting and modernist, visceral electronic production -- but with his forthcoming sophomore EP For Love, he’s proving himself as ready for the main stage.

Following in the footsteps of the genre’s best and brightest from Flume to ODESZA, filous returns with a lush crop of tracks that build on his origins while making him a viable chart-topping upstart. After spending time writing and living in Vienna over the past two years, he watched the local electronic scene bloom and evolve, and eventually opened himself up to the idea of collaborating, with For Love featuring his first-ever co-written tracks.

‘For Love’ EP Tracklist

1. Vienna By The Sea ft. Mat Kearney

2. For Love ft. klei

3. Goodbye ft. Mat Kearney

4. Knots ft. klei

5. Already Gone ft. Emily Warren

6. Can't Wait

Tags
Filous Knots klei For Love
Related news
Press Releases | 03 Feb 2017

Filous returns with 'Goodbye' featuring Mat Kearney

MUMBAI: Filous, the nineteen year old Austrian multi-instrumentalist who captured fans around the world last winter with his updated reinterpretation of ‘Let It Snow’ now returns with ‘Goodbye’ featuring highly-celebrated singer-songwriter Mat Kearney, which is available via Ultra Music on all di

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
BBC Bangla TV and radio content reaches 15 million people in Bangladesh

MUMBAI: BBC Bangla TV and radio content now reaches 15 million people in Bangladesh every week, aread more

News
RED FM gets J. Walter Thompson on board
,

MUMBAI: Red FM has handed over its creative mandate to marketing communications agency J.read more

Press Releases
MTV presents Nescafe Labs celebrates one year of nurturing young talent

MUMBAI: Nescafe and MTV hosted the finale of their co-branded digital talent platform called MTV read more

Press Releases
RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group announce relaunch of Iconic Label, Verity Records

MUMBAI: RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group celebrate the relaunch of Verity Records, revivread more

News
After DTT, TRAI now launches exercise on digital radio broadcasting

NEW DELHI: Even as it noted that All India Radio is active in implementation of digital radio inread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group