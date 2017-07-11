RadioandMusic
Press Release |  11 Jul 2017 19:37

Amy Shark to open for Sia in her first Australian shows in six years

MUMBAI: Joining Sia on the AU leg of her 'Nostalgic For The Present' Tour is none other than Amy Shark of the popular song Adore.

Australian indie pop singer-songwriter rose to fame with the song and recently announced her opening for Sia. She has on her social also revealed the fact that she is looking at releasing a new music video this week too.

Says Amy on Twitter, “Not sure if I am allowed to release this or not but I am dropping a new music video this week! And it's sick!”

Amy Shark Sia Nostalgic For The Present Adore
