Miranda Lambert's album 'The Weight Of These Wings' certified Platinum by RIAA

MUMBAI: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville Grammy award-winner Miranda Lambert’s sixth studio album ‘The Weight of These Wings’ is now certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Released on 18 November, ‘The Weight Of These Wings’ arrived at number one on the Billboard Country Albums Chart with 122k albums sold and number three on the Billboard Top 200 all genre Chart with 133k total consumption. Now, 33 weeks after its release, ‘The Weight of These Wings’ is Platinum.

‘The Weight of These Wings’ which has been praised by critics from NPR, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Associated Press, The New Yorker, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly to name a few and was awarded the album of the year at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards this past April.

In addition, the first song released from the now Platinum album, ‘Vice,’ hit the Country Radio airwaves almost a year ago to date, when it released on 18 July 2016. The debut single was just an early taste from what fans would eventually come to know as ‘The Weight Of These Wings’ also received multiple Grammy and ACM Award nominations on its own.

The Weight Of These Wings features 24 songs and was produced by Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, and Eric Masse.