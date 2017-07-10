RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  10 Jul 2017 16:18 |  By RnMTeam

Just Kiddin remixes Cedric Gervais' latest single 'Somebody New' Ft. Liza Owen

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning DJ, producer and label boss, Cedric Gervais, reveals his newest remix of ‘Somebody New’ featuring Liza Owen, by the skillful electronic duo Just Kiddin, out now via Island Records.

Just Kiddin breathes new life into Cedric Gervais' already accomplished piano-led track, ‘Somebody New’ ft. Liza Owen. The British duo reconstructs the original by way of a funky bassline, sidechaining analog synths, and filters that open and build into an energy-packed house tune; perfect for a night time dance-floor and a summertime pool party. The track showcases Just Kiddin's ability to evoke emotion through heavy dance rhythms and culminates into a track that pays homage to house music's past and shines a light on its future.

Just Kiddin have placed no limitations on their sound and have already gained props from industry heavyweights such as Duke Dumont, Tensnake, Gorgon City and The Magician. With a worldwide fan-base growing, Just Kiddin have precisely what it takes to be the UK’s next breakthrough act.

Cedric has toured relentlessly around the world throughout his career. Captivating audiences with his energetic sets, he has played residencies in New York, Miami and Las Vegas all met with critical acclaim. Along with this, he has performed at renowned festivals including Ultra and Jay-Z’s ‘Made in America’ festival to name a few. Cedric will be returning to the White Isle this summer, where he will play at David Guetta, Martin Garrix and Kygo’s residencies at Ushuaia. Away from Ibiza, Cedric will also make his highly anticipated debut at Tomorrowland this summer.

Cedric has worked with the likes of CID, David Guetta and Digital Farm Animals. He recruited DFA for his single, ‘Touch the Sky’ featuring Dallas Austin. Released on Cedric’s Delecta imprint, the track continues to build momentum online, hitting nearly three million Spotify plays and is currently soaring up the UK Shazam chart. Not only a DJ and producer, Cedric added a new role to his repertoire – the label boss of Delecta Records. In conjunction with Armada Music, he founded the imprint last year and has subsequently released a wealth of material from rising dance talent, as well as his own catalogue of hits.

Tags
Cedric Gervais Somebody New Liza Owen Just Kiddin
Related news
Press Releases | 23 Jun 2017

Cedric Gervais revealed his new single 'Somebody New' featuring Liza Owen

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning DJ, producer and label boss, Cedric Gervais, has revealed his new single ‘Somebody New’ featuring upcoming British singer Liza Owen.

read more
Press Releases | 05 May 2017

Cedric Gervais remixes David Guetta's Light My Body Up

MUMBAI: After a storming house reworking courtesy of Tujamo, David Guetta feat. Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne’s ‘Light My Body Up’ gets another irresistible remix courtesy of fellow French dance star Cedric Gervais.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Feb 2017

Xavier Eleven's 'New Day' gets a remix

MUMBAI: Upcoming producer Xavier Eleven’s ‘New Day’ gets the remix treatment from a trio of respected artists on this new package, due for release on the 3 February via Nothing Else Matters - the labe

read more
Press Releases | 24 Nov 2016

Swedish duo Icona Pop share music video for new single 'Brightside'

MUMBAI : Sweden’s brilliant chart-topping duo Icona Pop reveal a cinematic new music video for their single ‘Brightside’ out now via Record Company TEN/Big Beat Records.

read more
Press Releases | 30 Sep 2016

David Guetta teams up with Cedric Gervais and Chris Willis on a new track

MUMBAI: David Guetta brings his long hot summer to a close with a huge house anthem alongside Cedric Gervais and one of his most trusted vocal collaborators, Chris Willis.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saavn is all set for #NoFilterNeha Season 2

MUMBAI: As Saavn has moved from being just another music streaming service to a global entertainmread more

Press Releases
Red FM and RJ Malishka wish to bring change with 'Mumbai Khadde Mein'

MUMBAI: This monsoon Red FM has taken up the cause of ‘Mumbai Khadde Mein’ to help address the peread more

News
Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE,read more

News
MIB scheme evaluation: Revised tenders invited from twenty agencies

NEW DELHI: Nine more agencies in a revised tender for the evaluation of its schemes to be carrieread more

News
Indian music industry sets up PDL, a new association for telco licensing

MUMBAI: There's change afoot in the Indian music industry.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group