RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  10 Jul 2017 20:31 |  By RnMTeam

Guess which song Deepika Padukone is crushing over?

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone recently shared on her Instagram page a song she is crushing on and we can’t help but agree. It is none other than American rapper French Montana’s ‘Unforgettable’ that has been topping charts globally.

‘Unforgettable’ marks the highest position the New York rapper has ever achieved on the singles charts. With a guest appearance by ‘Swae Lee’, Monatana’s hit has an instant likeability to it. Even in India, the song and song video has massive followers and has crossed 5Mstreams!

The song's music video is a viral sensation that was shot in Kampala, Uganda and directed by French Montana and Spiff TV and includes Ugandan young dance group known as the Ghetto Kids or Triplets.

Tags
Deepika Padukone Unforgettable French Montana
Related news
Press Releases | 03 Nov 2016

Vh1 brings The Europe Music Awards fever to India

MUMBAI: This November, get ready for one of the most sought after award ceremonies, as The Europe Music Awards are all set to bring the best in music entertainment to Indian televisions!

read more
Press Releases | 01 Dec 2015

Ranveer Singh launches victory song - 'Malhari' from Bajirao Mastani in Bhopal

MUMBAI: In a grand event in Bhopal, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh launched ‘Malhari’, the victory song from Eros International and Bhansali Productions’ magnum opus ‘Bajirao Mastani’ with huge fanfare.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group announce relaunch of Iconic Label, Verity Records

MUMBAI: RCA Inspiration and Provident Music Group celebrate the relaunch of Verity Records, revivread more

News
After DTT, TRAI now launches exercise on digital radio broadcasting

NEW DELHI: Even as it noted that All India Radio is active in implementation of digital radio inread more

News
Saavn is all set for #NoFilterNeha Season 2

MUMBAI: As Saavn has moved from being just another music streaming service to a global entertainmread more

Press Releases
Red FM and RJ Malishka wish to bring change with 'Mumbai Khadde Mein'

MUMBAI: This monsoon Red FM has taken up the cause of ‘Mumbai Khadde Mein’ to help address the peread more

News
Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE,read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group