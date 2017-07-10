Guess which song Deepika Padukone is crushing over?

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone recently shared on her Instagram page a song she is crushing on and we can’t help but agree. It is none other than American rapper French Montana’s ‘Unforgettable’ that has been topping charts globally.

‘Unforgettable’ marks the highest position the New York rapper has ever achieved on the singles charts. With a guest appearance by ‘Swae Lee’, Monatana’s hit has an instant likeability to it. Even in India, the song and song video has massive followers and has crossed 5Mstreams!

The song's music video is a viral sensation that was shot in Kampala, Uganda and directed by French Montana and Spiff TV and includes Ugandan young dance group known as the Ghetto Kids or Triplets.