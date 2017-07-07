'Santawaani' a folk fusion musical show by Lokmat Media

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, Lokmat Media and BhaDiPa, organised ‘Santawaani’ – a folk-fusion musical show that re-introduces Abhanga with a contemporary twist. Abhanga is a positive spiritual poetry form which has always been a treat for musicians. Lokmat and BhaDiPa, along with the collaborators intend to give Abhanga a new voice that resonates with today's generation.

“For the last year, Bharatiya Digital Party (BhaDiPa) has always tried to represent a new, fresh Marathi voice that couldn’t be heard in Marathi Television and Films. Starting with Comedy and Music, the BhaDiPa team has been branching into new styles of entertainment in Marathi. Deciding to produce a music show where young and talented musicians perform their own interpretation of Abhanga was a natural fit. Abhangas are ageless, and it's important to preserve them by passing them on to the new generation in an accessible way. Sufi music and Mewadi music has already found a soft-spot in young hearts. Lokmat Santawaani takes a muffled voice from the past and brings it into the now with speakers blaring,” said Director and Producer for Bharatiya Digital Party, Sarang Sathaye.

The bands that have come together include: Abhanga Repost, who went viral with their first-ever video because of their unique experiment of bringing back Abhanga in a folk-fusion style. The Soham Pathak Project (lead singer of Sparsh) presents Abhanga in an extremely soulful pop-fusion style. The famous musician-trio of Hrishikesh, Saurabh, and Jasraj, who have composed Abhangas for Marathi films, are performing new rock versions of the same.

Finally, ‘Santawaani’ was made possible with the help of Lokmat, Maharashtra’s number one newspaper who is going beyond print to create engaging digital content for its diverse cross section of readers. As a partner, Lokmat was the perfect fit because of their resonance with the Marathi reading audience and also believing in highlighting traditional cultural values in an unique way in a new medium. Known as #LokmatSantawaani is also being hosted on Youtube and will be accessible across Lokmat and Bhadipa platforms.

Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd. ,Sr. Executive Vice President and Digital arm of Lokmat ,Business Head Clickstart, Hemant Jain said, “In today’s times, when content creates engagement especially on the online platform, Lokmat saw this as an unique opportunity in presenting traditional content creatively with a new age packaging through a noteworthy partnership for its online audience. This and many such unique content which form the core of the Marathi culture will continuously be offered in a differentiated manner by Lokmat keeping in mind the new changing lifestyle of the readers across Maharashtra or Marathi audience globally.”