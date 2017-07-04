Neon Tiger releases Indie-Electronic Stunner 'Neon Rose'

MUMBAI: "No one wants to dance alone." The standout line on Neon Tiger's ‘Neon Rose’ is a sentiment that resounds with anyone who's ever sought live music as an escape - a chance to lose themselves to dark rooms and foreign bodies - and forged a connection with a stranger on that sacred dance floor. Positioning himself more as a live act with electronic influences than a traditional DJ Neon Tiger has cultivated a multifaceted sound reminiscent of Daft Punk's album ‘Random Access Memories,’ but still all his own. ‘Neon Rose’ exemplifies this style, pairing groovy instrumentals with thoughtful, upbeat vocals, all ran through synthesizers to produce an indie, 80s inspired track that is both emotionally uplifting and sultry at once. The inspiring vocals are performed by Coyle Girelli, frontman of the UK band The Chevin and songwriter for leading artists such as Robin Schulz, Arty, Westlife and Michelle Branch; Girelli's debut album for The Chevin will be released later this year. ‘Neon Rose’ is the fourth release from Neon Tigerand the lead track on his upcoming debut album, ‘Paperback Sunset.’ Preceding ‘Neon Rose,’ Neon Tiger released ‘M.Y.M.D.M.,’ ‘We Can Run,’ and ‘See You Again,’ as exclusive Spotify singles. If these previews are any indication of the album as a whole, the era of Neon Tiger is about to begin.

Neon Tiger may be a new name, but he's no rookie in the music scene. Otherwise known as Maarcos and previously part of the band Those Usual Suspects, the Neon Tiger project was created to explore an experimental musical sound and songwriting; he wrote all the tracks, played or programmed all instrumentals, and also performs vocals on multiple tracks on his upcoming album, establishing himself as a true force to be reckoned with in an era of push-button DJ Neon Tiger's sound is part vintage, part new-age: he has leveraged elements of sounds of the past and brought them to life with fresh technology, creating an entirely unique sound that is equally appropriate to sing to in the car or dance to with an ocean of others at a festival stage. When he's not producing music, you can find Neon Tiger traveling to find the best doughnuts and ice cream on the face of the earth, or perhaps waking up at 4 am in L.A. to watch Manchester United games. No matter what he's doing, Neon Tiger is certainly an artist to watch. Stay tuned for his next upcoming single ‘Summer’ on 14 July, and the entire ‘Paperback Sunset’ album on the 28 July.

<b>Check out the song below: </b>

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MPXiG3n3WcA" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>