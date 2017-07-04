RadioandMusic
Press Release |  04 Jul 2017 13:46 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases Gowry Lekshmi's song from 'Yaagam' Christian devotional album

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Gowry Lekshmi from 'Yaagam' Christian devotional songs album. Titled ‘Mazhavil Pole’, the track is composed by Shainu R S to the lyrics of Anoop Mukundan.

'Yaagam' features nine tracks whose music is composed by Shainu R S. The album brings together well known vocalists such as P. Jayachandran, Sujatha Mohan, M G Sreekumar, Srinivas, Palghat Sreeram, Abhradita Banerjee, Job Kurian, Gowri Lekshmi and Shainu R S. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Poovachal Khader, Santhosh Varma, Rev. D J Ajith Kumar, Raju Chennadu, Sree Parvathy, Anoop Mukundan and Pushpa Jayan. The album is produced by Amma Media. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

Check out the video below:

