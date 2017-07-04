'Komali' - a music video dedicated to misfits composed by Sidhartha Pradeep

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released a Tamil music video titled 'Komali' sung by Nithin Raj. The music is composed by Sidhartha Pradeep with lyrics written by Jayakumar N. The track also features rap written and rendered by Nithin Raj.

Dedicated to all people who feel out of place and different, the music video is directed by Shersha Sherief who has also acted in it. Raghvi, Aravind G S and Baby Aanya are also part of the cast. The cinematography is handled by Luke Jose whereas the editing is done by Appu Bhattathiri. The music video is produced by Filmy Engineers. Muzik247 is the official music partner

Check out the video below: