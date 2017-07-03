Depeche Mode releases innovative 360 video of 'Going Backwards'

MUMBAI: Long celebrated for quality videos that are as innovative and provocative as the music they make, Depeche Mode is once again releasing a thrilling music video with the release of ‘Going Backwards.’ The stunning video, featuring a stripped-back performance of the track and filmed in 360 degree technology, can be seen online. The video was directed by Timothy Saccenti, known for his immersive photographic style, and features Depeche Mode in a stylized, full-scale video experience.

Depeche Mode is offering a special audio bundle for fans, which includes the album version of ‘Going Backwards’, as well as the stripped-back live recording of the song from the Highline Sessions, as featured in the video.

‘Going Backwards’ is one of many key tracks from ‘Spirit’, Depeche Mode’s 14 studio album. Produced by James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco, the album debuted at number one in multiple countries including Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal and Denmark. Proving to be not only a fan but critic favorite, ‘Spirit’ additionally debuted in the Top ten in 15 countries, including coming in at number five in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The demand for Depeche Mode’s unparalleled live show has not once slowed down, with the trio becoming the first band in history to add a fourth show at the legendary Hollywood Bowl, on 18 Oct as part of their Global Spirit Tour. The band is scheduled to perform on 12, 14, 16 and 18 Oct, making this the first time a band has performed four consecutive shows at the Hollywood Bowl and marking a major milestone for the famed LA venue. Depeche Mode is currently on the European stadium leg of the Global Spirit Tour, and will continue on to a 30-date North American tour in August before returning to Europe in the fall and Latin America in March 2018. The Global Spirit Tour is poised to be a record-breaking tour with well over 1.5 million tickets already sold.

The album, available both digitally and physically, was released globally via Columbia Records on 17 March. ‘Spirit’ is available as a standard 12-track album. The band has also released a 2-CD Deluxe version of the album featuring a 28-page booklet of exclusive artwork and photos, along with five remixes created by Depeche Mode, Matrixxman and Kurt Uenala, collectively entitled the ‘Jungle Spirit Mixes.’ The vinyl version of ‘Spirit’ was released on two 180 gram LPs, featuring the standard album and a special ‘Spirit’ etching on the fourth side.

Check out the video below: