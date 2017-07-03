Cage The Elephant set to release new album 'Unpeeled' via RCA Records

MUMBAI: Grammy® Award winners Cage The Elephant will release ‘Unpeeled’ worldwide on 28 July via RCA Records. The new album was recorded over a series of intimate shows in cities including Los Angeles, Washington DC, Knoxville, and Nashville where the band performed in a stripped down arrangement with a string quartet and additional percussion. ‘Unpeeled’ features twenty-one tracks: eighteen curated songs from their past four albums plus three reimagined versions of existing songs. Frontman Matt Shultz said about the inspiration behind the album: “Many times you’re adding sonic layers looking for something to hide behind, and what you don’t realize is that that vulnerability and that nakedness might be the most compelling and interesting thing about the song.”

Cage The Elephant recently premiered their music video for ‘Whole Wide World,’ featured on ‘Unpeeled’ on the consequence of sound. The song, originally written and performed by Wreckless Eric, was re-imagined and recorded by the band at their sold-out, hometown show at the Ryman Auditorium and you can watch the live video here. Recently, Cage The Elephant appeared on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ to perform the ‘Unpeeled’ versions of ‘Whole Wide World’ and ‘Too Late To Say Goodbye’.

Cage The Elephant received their first Grammy® award for Best Rock Album for their fourth studio album, ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. At radio, Cage The Elephant holds the record for the most number one alternative songs of any artist this decade. ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’s’ first two singles ‘Mess Around’ and ‘Trouble,’ both topped the Alternative charts at number one (‘Mess Around’ also hit number one at Triple A). In addition, ‘Trouble’ maintained its bullet on the Alternative radio chart for an astounding 41 weeks. ‘Cold Cold Cold,’ went top five at both Alternative and Triple A. Watch the video for ‘Cold Cold Cold’ and ‘Trouble,’ both directed by singer Matt Shultz.

Cage The Elephant consists of singer Matt Shultz, guitarist Brad Shultz, drummer Jared Champion, bassist Daniel Tichenor, lead guitarist Nick Bockrath and Matthan Minster on keyboard and backing vocals. Long celebrated as one of the most explosive live bands in the world, Cage The Elephant have sold out several headlining runs including a summer 2016 arena tour and recent sold out UK and European tour. Additionally, Cage The Elephant’s self-titled debut album was recently certified RIAA platinum.