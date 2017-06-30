RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  30 Jun 2017 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

The Strike release 'Faint of Heart' LP

MUMBAI: The Strike is a six-piece band based out of Provo, Utah. Headed by frontman Chris Crabb with Brady Bills on guitar, Chase Baker on bass, Myles Lawrence on sax, Marcus Anderson on trombone and keys, and Matt Millington on drums.

Their debut album is an engrossing mix of pop electronica, souled-out funk and synth, headed by Chris’s piercing vocals. The different styles come across as if Lionel Ritchie had implemented modern production techniques into his classic brand of 80s cool. Conjuring a similar sound to Miami Horror or Empire of the Sun, the boys from Utah have crafted the kind of joyous, soulful and plainly talented music that needs to be heard to be believed.

Speaking on the album, The Strike state: "We are incredibly excited to release our first full length album ‘Faint of Heart’. We have been working on it for over a year and a half. It’s nice to finally be able to get the music out there. For us the album is about vulnerability - human emotions can be pretty volatile, and we wanted to make an album that spoke to the day-to-day inner dialogues that we have with ourselves. It’s sort of an admission that we don’t have the answers, that we are emotional, often irrational and that it is ok to admit it. Our focus was simply to serve the songwriting and not worry about the instrumentation as much as making sure that the messages of the lyrics and melodies were paramount. We hope people love the album.”

Tags
The Strike Faint of Heart Chris Crabb Myles Lawrence Marcus Anderson Matt Millington
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offeriread more

News
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed read more

News
AIR launches new station in Dehradun

MUMBAI: All India Radio spread its wings to Uttarakhand as it launched its station in Dehradun yeread more

News
Sony Music announces exclusive music deal with Pabitra Entertainment

Mumbai: Global music giant, Sony Music announced a digital distribution deal with Orissa’s leadinread more

Press Releases
Times Music acquires music rights of Ashwini Recording Company

MUMBAI: Times Music has acquired the music rights of leading Kannada record label, Ashwini Recordread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group