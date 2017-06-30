The Strike release 'Faint of Heart' LP

MUMBAI: The Strike is a six-piece band based out of Provo, Utah. Headed by frontman Chris Crabb with Brady Bills on guitar, Chase Baker on bass, Myles Lawrence on sax, Marcus Anderson on trombone and keys, and Matt Millington on drums.

Their debut album is an engrossing mix of pop electronica, souled-out funk and synth, headed by Chris’s piercing vocals. The different styles come across as if Lionel Ritchie had implemented modern production techniques into his classic brand of 80s cool. Conjuring a similar sound to Miami Horror or Empire of the Sun, the boys from Utah have crafted the kind of joyous, soulful and plainly talented music that needs to be heard to be believed.

Speaking on the album, The Strike state: "We are incredibly excited to release our first full length album ‘Faint of Heart’. We have been working on it for over a year and a half. It’s nice to finally be able to get the music out there. For us the album is about vulnerability - human emotions can be pretty volatile, and we wanted to make an album that spoke to the day-to-day inner dialogues that we have with ourselves. It’s sort of an admission that we don’t have the answers, that we are emotional, often irrational and that it is ok to admit it. Our focus was simply to serve the songwriting and not worry about the instrumentation as much as making sure that the messages of the lyrics and melodies were paramount. We hope people love the album.”