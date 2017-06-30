Lost Frequencies and Netsky release drum 'n' bass-tinged collaboration 'Here With You'

MUMBAI: With his new single and first DJ collaboration called 'Here With You', Lost Frequencies wanted to step into another dimension and work with none other than Belgian drum ‘n’ bass legend Netsky. As soon as they stepped into the studio, both Lost Frequencies and Netsky kicked off this collaboration with a great vibe, exchanging their own visions of combining Deep House with drum ‘n’ bass for a uniquely exciting take. 'Here With You' is a fresh mix of Lost Frequencies' signature guitar sounds and Netsky’s bass power, guided by the heartfelt vocals of Amy Yon.

Listen to the track on Spotify now - open.spotify.com/track/5NNHkxTCKXAKQpCNqXgx9t