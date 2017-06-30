India gets its first virtual reality music video in 'I Like'

MUMBAI: Avanti Nagral, a multi-talented young artist from Mumbai and Boston was introduced and launched by Flying Carpet Productions on 29 June 2017 at Shiro in Mumbai. Her debut English single, ‘I Like’, which she wrote and composed was presented to the who’s who of the music industry and society along with India’s first 360 degree VR (Virtual Reality) music video.

The song ‘I Like’ is a rendition of Avanti’s hybrid personal and musical identity. It has an addictive chorus that depicts girl power. The song is about following your dreams, your passions, and being independent in your thoughts, irrespective of public opinion. It portrays the individuality that is essential to empower women. The song was actually born out of stories and struggles of women empowerment. The song has been produced and released by Ashish Manchanda’s Flying Carpet Productions.

Avanti has a soulful and mature voice that is full of emotion. As a songwriter she has an independent outlook and a voice, a message that connects with the youth. Through her songs she wishes to portray the diversity and power of modern Indian women and girls. She has been performing at music festivals internationally as a young pop artist from India.

The video is India’s first virtual reality music video, it is a new brand of i-pop music (Indian pop, immersive pop). The technology in the video gives an immersive experience that builds a connection with the audience. The video depicts how VR technology can be used in diverse ways, a perfect visual interpretation rendered by internationally renowned filmmaker from New York ‘Blake Farber’ and light and design by John Engstrom.

Delighted on the launch, a jubilant Avanti Nagral said, “I feel incredibly blessed to have amazing parents and a wonderful team who have given me the opportunity to bloom, and have supported all of my endeavors. As an artist, I feel that there is a huge potential for young pop music in India. I hope to explore that segment and create recognition for Indian pop artists internationally. We have immense talent and passion, and I hope to, in my work, embody the voice of today’s generation, and the message of the future. I will relentlessly work for socially relevant and sensitive national and global issues through my music, performances, and otherwise.”

Ashish Manchanda: “This is the beginning of a new chapter in the music scene in India. Avanti is a role model for young people with a clear message that they can pursue their dreams and make a great success of themselves at a young age. Flying Carpet Productions supports these dreams and make them happen for real. Wishing Avanti the greatest success in all her future endeavors.”

Speaking on the occasion, Blake Farber – New York City based music video director stated, “I couldn’t have done this video without Avanti's massive help in producing it. The way she organized everything - from casting to location to logistics, and helped so much with all the little stuff, was flawless. In India, people are so technologically advanced, so it’s time for VR technology to take forth - with the minds and the genius of Indians, who knows WHAT they can create with this! Cutting-edge technology; never been done before in South Asia; one of the few such Music Videos globally. The video was shot on the Nokia OZO”.

Check the song here –