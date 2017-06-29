Watch Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Pharrell's funked out 'Feels' trip

MUMBAI: Big Sean joins trio on hyper-stylized island getaway in new clip for 'Funk Wav Bounces' single

Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean join Calvin Harris for a gossamer island getaway in the new video for 'Feels.' The track will appear on Harris' upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. one, out 30 June.

Pharrell delivers his verses in the most stylish way while Perry sings the sultry ‘Feels’ hook in a flower-filled field. Big Sean also appears to deliver his verse atop a wooden throne with parrots perched over his shoulders and Harris pops up throughout the video.

‘Feels’ is one of several all-star collaborations Harris has shared in the lead-up to Funk Wav Bounces. He previously released ‘Slide’ with Frank Ocean and Migos, ‘Heatstroke’ with Pharrell, Young Thug and Ariana Grande and ‘Rollin’ with Future and Khalid. The LP will also feature Schoolboy Q, D.R.A.M., Travis Scott, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty.

Check out the video below: