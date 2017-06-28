The Chainsmokers debut their nostalgic 'Young' lyric video

MUMBAI: The Chainsmokers take a trip down memory lane and revisit childhood memories in the lyric video for ‘Young’. The visual makes use of baby photos and footage from earlier performances contrasted with moments captured on their recently completed Memories Do Not Open Tour. As the track fades out, a collage of the photos transforms into a black and white photo of the pair looking back on their pasts.

The lyric video was collaboration with filmmaker and photographer Rory Kramer, who sourced the archived footage and photos from Alex and Drew’s family and friends.

Check out the video here