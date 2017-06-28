Kendrick Lamar releases music video for 'Element.'

MUMBAI: Kendrick Lamar’s album ‘DAMN’ continues to grow, the singer released a third music video from the album- ‘Element’. After the visual feast of ‘Humble.’ and the Don Cheadle-starring ‘DNA.’ Lamar released the gripping new video for ‘Element.’

The video has been hailed for its both stylish and violent look. The video begins starts with a lone hand rising from a body of water and then transitions to a number of scenes and imagery. The album is directed by Jonas Lindstroem and the Little Homies (Kendrick’s directing alias alongside Dave Free). The music video for ‘Humble.’ has already surpassed 200 Million views and ‘DNA.’ Features actor Don Cheadle has also crossed 100 Million views on YouTube/VEVO. The album debuted to No 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and is now currently at the #3 spot.

Watch the music video here-

Listen to the album here: https://umgi.lnk.to/DAMN

Watch Humble’s Music Video here-

Watch DNA’s Music Video-

'DAMN.’ Tracklisting:

1. BLOOD.

2. DNA.

3. YAH

4. ELEMENT.

5. FEEL.

6. LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)

7. PRIDE.

8. HUMBLE.

9. LUST.

10. LOVE.

11. XXX (feat. U2)

12. GOD.

13. FEAR.

14. DUCKWORTH