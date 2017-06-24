RadioandMusic
Press Release |  24 Jun 2017 11:49 |  By RnMTeam

Sara Evans reveals song stack for new album 'Words'

MUMBAI: Sara Evans fans don't have to wait any longer to hear new music from the multi-platinum country star's highly anticipated upcoming album, ‘Words’. Starting today, those who pre-order the upcoming album at iTunes will be rewarded with instant downloads of lead single ‘Marquee Sign’ and title track, ‘Words.’

‘Words’ is scheduled to release on 21 July on Sara’s own Born To Fly Records. The 14-song collection features fourteen separate female songwriters, including powerhouses Ashley Monroe, Caitlyn Smith, Hillary Lindsey, Hillary Scott, Liz Hengber, Sonya Isaacs and more. The album marks a creative reunion for Evans, pairing her with frequent co-producer Mark Bright (2005’s ‘Real Fine Place’, 2014’s ‘Slow Me Down’) while Tracy Gershon and Craig Dunn provide A & R direction.

The family is at the forefront of Words as daughter Olivia Evans (14) sings on ‘Marquee Sign’ and Sara’s siblings Matt Evans, Lesley Evans Lyons and Ashley Evans Simpson provide harmonies on ‘Night Light’. In ‘Letting You Go,’ Sara pours out her heart for son and oldest child Avery as he prepares to embark on his senior year of high school.

Check out the collection of Sara Evans – ‘Words’ below:

Long Way Down (Tammy Rodgers / Liz Hengber / Jerry Salley)

Marquee Sign (Sara Evans / Jimmy Robbins / Heather Morgan)

Diving in Deep (Gordie Sampson / Hillary Lindsey / Steve McEwan)

All the Love You Left Me (Ben West / Hillary Lindsey / Gordie Sampson)

Like the Way You Love Me (Sara Evans / April Geesbreght / Jason Massey)

Rain and Fire (Claude Kelley / Charles Harmon)

Night Light (Daniel Tashian / Jaida Dreyer)

I Need a River (Marcus Hummon / Darrell Scott / Sonya Isaacs)

I Don't Trust Myself (Caitlyn Smith / Gordie Sampson / Steve McEwan)

Make Room at the Bottom (Ashley Monroe / Brett James)

Words (David Hodges / Jake Scott / Jimmy Robbins)

I Want You (Shane Stevens / Victoria Monet)

Letting You Go (Sara Evans / Emily Shackelton / Victoria Banks)

A Little Bit Stronger - Acoustic (Hillary Scott / Hillary Lindsey / Luke Laird)

