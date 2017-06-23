RadioandMusic
Tove Styrke releases 'Say My Name (Acoustic Version)'

MUMBAI: Swedish recording artist Tove Styrke has released ‘Say My Name (Acoustic Version)’ via Sony Music Sweden/RCA Records. The track, which is produced by renowned Swedish producer Björn Yttling (Lykke Li, Peter Bjorn and John, Kygo/Tom Odell, Franz Ferdinand etc.) features the catchy melody of the original track but transforms its sound with gritty guitar riffs and raw vocals.

The original version of ‘Say My Name,’ which currently has over six million streams worldwide since its April release, is Tove’s first single since her 2015 U.S. debut Kiddo. It has garnered significant buzz, reaching #11 on Spotify’s US Viral 50 chart and #12 on the Global Viral 50 chart. Additionally, the track is Lorde-approved, as the singer included the track on her 'Homemade Dynamite' Spotify playlist. The song was also number one on Hype Machine and has received stellar press coverage, with outlets such as Pigeons and Planes coining it 'a summer hit' and Noisey calling it "the best song ever made by a person.” ‘Say My Name’ is co-written and produced by fellow Swede, Elof Loelv, who has worked with artists such as Rihanna (‘Stay’ feat. Mikky Ekko), Zara Larsson and Icona Pop. Lena Dunham recently co-signed Tove Styrke on her Instagram, calling her a 'dream woman'.

Additionally, the singer announces a headlining show at ‘Baby’s All Right’ in Brooklyn, New York on 7 September. The show is ahead of her performance at Shadow of the City Music Festival in New Jersey and her tour with Bleachers, which she is embarking on as the opening act. It will kick off on 12 September in Asheville, NC and will stop in major cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and more. Additional dates will be announced soon.

