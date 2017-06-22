RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  22 Jun 2017 17:48 |  By RnMTeam

Salute creates idyllic rework of Sub Focus and Alma's 'Don't You Feel It'

MUMBAI: Continuing to showcase unique rising stars, Sub Focus enlists salute for the latest remix of his latest single ‘Don’t You Feel It’ featuring Alma.

Known for blending electronic and R&B sounds, Vienna-born artist salute turns ‘Don’t You Feel It’ into an uplifting melody filled with a driving bassline and ethereal synths. Building into waves of crashing high-hats, salute’s progressive edit is ready for a summer take over.

The 21-year-old producer and label owner has been supported by likes of BBC Radio 1 tastemakers Huw Stephens and Mistajam, capturing their attention with his vivid, colourful productions. Owner of Dime Club record label, salute has collaborated with the likes of D.R.A.M. for ‘One More Chance’, Liv Dawson for ‘Light Up’ and Yami for ‘Yours and Mine’.

Since its release, the original of ‘Don’t You Feel It’ has amassed over four million global streams and championed by several BBC Radio 1 DJs including Mistajam, Friction, Danny Howard and Target to name a few.

‘Don’t You Feel It’ follows the success of three club focused hits including ‘Nobody Knows’, ‘Love Divine’ - a BBC Radio 1 Hottest Record. Following this, ‘Lingua’ featuring Style G currently holds the accolade of being the first ever record to top the Radio 1 Specialist Chart for two consecutive weeks. Elsewhere, Sub Focus remixed Major Lazer’s hit ‘Run Up’ featuring Nicki Minaj and Partynextdoor.

Eclectic songstress Alma provides the vocals for the track. The singer has won two awards at the Finnish Grammys for ‘Best Newcomer’ and ‘Best Export’. Earlier this year, Alma played a headline slot at BBC Radio 1 Future Festival and performed alongside Ray BLK at AMP. With her debut album in the pipeline, Alma has been working with the likes of MNEK, Rudimental, Gorgon City and Two Inch Punch.

Check out the song below:

Tags
Sub Focus Don’t You Feel It Alma
Related news
Press Releases | 12 May 2017

Sub Focus releases 'Don't You Feel It' featuring Alma

MUMBAI: Acclaimed DJ and producer Sub Focus teams up with upcoming vocalist Alma for a brand new track for the Summer, ‘Don’t You Feel It’, which premiered as MistaJam's Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Feb 2017

Sub Focus releases 'Lingua' featuring 'Stylo'

MUMBAI: Sub Focus is starting off 2017 with a brand new original track, 'Lingua' featuring Stylo G.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Nov 2016

Sub Focus returns with new track 'Love Divine'

MUMBAI: Sub Focus has released brand new original track ‘Love Divine’. It follows the success of ‘Nobody Knows’; with widespread radio support from the likes of Annie Mac, Danny Howard and Mistajam, the track had a fantastic reception.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 24: B4U Music pushes Sony Mix; Mastiii stays on top

MUMBAI: Week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a stread more

News
Junglee Music acquires music rights for Mohanlal's upcoming thriller

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, Times Music’s division, has acquired the music rights for the much-hyped Mread more

News
BBC and UNICEF join community radio stations for show on gender issues

NEW DELHI: ‘Full On Nikki’, a unique youth show with a special focus on gender issues among youngread more

News
All India Radio remains most authentic source of news within and outside India: Naidu

NEW DELHI: All India Radio continues to be the most authentic source for news not only in India bread more

News
Fever FM presents 'young and talented' this World Music Day

MUMBAI: World Music Day aims to promote music and Fever 104 FM is just doing that.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group