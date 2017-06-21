Zippo set to unite live music fans at Bangalore Open Air

MUMBAI: Zippo has unified live music fans for decades, empowering punters to show music legends they want more by raising their lighters high. On 1 July, rock on with Zippo at the biggest hard rock and metal music event in India: Bangalore Open Air. The iconic brand will pay tribute to live music with the unmissable Zippo Encore Area and music-inspired memorabilia.

Zippo is the Associate Sponsor of the sixth annual Bangalore Open Air Festival, which is expected to attract over 3000 attendees. Established in 2012, it is India’s premier music festival dedicated to hard rock and heavy metal music. It is powered by the world’s biggest hard rock and heavy metal festival, the Wacken Open Air, held in Germany since 1990.

Talking about the association, Global Brand Manager of Zippo, Lucas Johnson said, “The encore moment has united live music fans for decades and has become the ultimate fan salute. We’re proud to see our lighters being used as the symbol to call for more great music. Live performance leaves us with lasting memories – none more so than the magic of a sea of lighters being raised in the air for an encore. We’re committed to partnering with the best music festivals around the world to ignite more memorable music experiences. Over the last three years, Zippo has sponsored over 45 festivals, with a combined attendance of over two million.”

He further added, “The Zippo Encore area is our space to celebrate our rich live music history and remind passionate live music supporters that some things are worth holding onto! We’ll be keeping the Zippo Encore spirit alive at this year’s edition of Bangalore Open Air. We’re looking forward to seeing all of our Zippo fans there!”

At this year’s Bangalore Open Air, some of the biggest names in music are set to grace the stage including: American death metal Veteran Band Nile as the headlining act; Swiss thrash metal band Coroner; Swedish Black Metal Band Marduk; space-themed extreme metal band Galaxy Crusher and Indian heavy metal band Kryptos, the true spearheads of the Indian metal revolution. This incredible rock and metal line up will no doubt unleash a stream of legendary performances and ensuing encores.

The historic encore moment, considered by music mavens as the ultimate fan salute, dates back many decades. During this time the classic Zippo lighter has become a celebrated piece of musical iconography. From starring on Lynyrd Skynrd’s ‘Turn It Up’ album cover to filling in for Syd Barret of Pink Floyd’s lost guitar pick, the iconic windproof lighter has cemented itself in rock music history.

Since the first sea of flames was sparked by passionate fans, Zippo lighters have become the ultimate accessory for making a bold statement in music. Head to the Zippo Encore area to celebrate all things live music.