Foster the People to release new album 'Sacred Hearts Club 'on 21 July

MUMBAI: Foster the People has announced that its forthcoming third album, ‘Sacred Hearts Club’, will be released on 21 July via Columbia Records. Fans who pre-order the album will receive instant downloads of lead single ‘Doing It For The Money’, which has reached Top 15 at Alternative Radio, ‘Pay the Man’ and ‘SHC,’ which were all recently revealed as a bundle entitled III. The band has also unveiled a brand new merch store featuring special packages that include the new album.

In celebration of the album, Foster the People has also premiered a brand new video, ‘Sacred Hearts Club (the beginning).’ The documentary style video gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s rehearsals as they geared up for their most recent run of U.S. tour dates.

Having just wrapped up a spring tour where they gave fans a taste of what to expect from the new record, the band has also announced a new set of fall tour dates. The fall tour will kick off 2 September with a headline slot for 94/7 Alternative Portland’s “Best Show Of The Year…So Far…” and will stop in major markets including Denver, Boston and Atlanta before wrapping with an appearance at the Austin City Limits music festival on 13 October.