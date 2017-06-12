Sony YAY! ropes in Amit Kumar to voice for India's first animated musical comedy

MUMBAI: There is nothing like carrying forward a legacy. And Sony YAY!, the destination for ultimate happiness for kids has managed to do just that by roping in the veteran singer, Amit Kumar, to sing for one of their leading characters named Guru! The character has a great resemblance to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, and there couldn’t have been a better fit than his very own son to fill in the shoes!

Not a stranger to the animation industry, Amit Kumar has sung songs for various shows before. However, this will be his first stint as a voice for an animated lead character.

On being the voice of Guru, Amit Kumar says, “All the small nuances that I’ve tried to bring to Guru have come very spontaneously. There was nothing I prepared for as such. It all came naturally because there’s such a resemblance to Baba. My father’s songs resonate with happiness and that’s what the channel wants to bring to children - perfectly in tandem with my father’s work. This show is really special; it is entertaining while being meaningful. It has hints of all the fun, entertainment, humor and love and children are sure to enjoy those aspects!”

‘Guru Aur Bhole’ is the first Indian animated musical comedy. It is a tale of classic friendship between its eponymous lead characters; Guru and Bhole, who cannot function without each other but together, using the former’s magic music and latter’s dance super-powers they get out of the stickiest of situations. Every episode of the show will have a new song, sung by Amit Kumar. The show is made keeping kids’ needs in mind and is everything that they are looking for fun, comedy, music, action and non-stop MazzYAY!