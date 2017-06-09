RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  09 Jun 2017 17:07 |  By RnMTeam

CID and Ceelo Green team up on inspirational summer anthem 'Believer'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winners, CID and CeeLo Green team up to bring you their brand new infectious, inspirational summer anthem, 'Believer' - out now on Big Beat Records.

This song arrives at a time when humanity needs to stand together and believe. The uplifting and positive lyrics of ‘Believer’ are exactly what the world needs right now – “This is for the Believers, Keep on fighting for love, Shine a light for your love”… “I know it ain’t easy, It’s hard to forget, But please don’t give up yet”.

American DJ and producer CID, started DJing at the age of 12. GRAMMY® award winning (“Best Remixed Recording”), CID has garnered attention from many industry veterans, with booked gigs spanning the globe – from Las Vegas to Barcelona. With nods from the likes of Tiesto, Kaskade, A-Trak, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, and Galantis CID’s exceptional productions are here to stay as he continues to solidify himself as a timeless name in dance music.

Singer/songwriter, producer, performer, TV personality, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and so much more, CeeLo Green is among the most creative and unique artists of this or any era. With a pair of GRAMMY® Award-winning hit singles ‘Fool For You (Feat. Melanie Fiona)’ and the epochal, 5x RIAA platinum certified worldwide sensation, ‘F**k You.’ CeeLo has made himself a household name delivering catchy earworms spanning the decades.

"We are living in a time where so many bad things are happening around the world and it's heartbreaking and discouraging. Despite that I think it's still important to believe in the power of music. Music can be uplifting even on the darkest days. So especially now, I wanted to release a song that could give people hope and inspire peace and unity." said CID

"I don't do EDM often, but when I do I do it with CID. We're gonna make you a ‘BELIEVER’ " said CeeLo Green.

Check out the song below :

Tags
CID CeeLo Green Believer
Related news
Press Releases | 13 Jan 2017

Galantis join force with CID for VIP mix of 'Pillow Fight'

MUMBAI: Internationally acclaimed Swedish duo Galantis have joined forces with American DJ and producer CID, for a VIP Mix of their latest single ‘Pillow Fight’. Out now via Atlantic Records, the bold rework complements the energy of the original track.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Indigo sets record for being the only station to have RJs form a band
,

MUMBAI: Limca Book of Records has recently received a new radio station entry.read more

News
Tenders invited for agency to evaluate MIB schemes in information, broadcasting and films

NEW DELHI: Offers have been invited by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for evaluation oread more

News
BARC Week 22: 9XM pushes back B4U Music

MUMBAI: Week 22 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), did not see a noread more

News
Big FM's RJ Siddharth takes a ride on the folk music highway
, ,

MUMBAI: In classical times, radio presented limited content to the listeners, whereas, today radiread more

Press Releases
Radio City's 'City Ka Darbaar' an initiative to make Delhi ka Kona Kona Behtar

MUMBAI: Radio City has launched a unique platform to connect the citizens of Delhi with the recenread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group