CID and Ceelo Green team up on inspirational summer anthem 'Believer'

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winners, CID and CeeLo Green team up to bring you their brand new infectious, inspirational summer anthem, 'Believer' - out now on Big Beat Records.

This song arrives at a time when humanity needs to stand together and believe. The uplifting and positive lyrics of ‘Believer’ are exactly what the world needs right now – “This is for the Believers, Keep on fighting for love, Shine a light for your love”… “I know it ain’t easy, It’s hard to forget, But please don’t give up yet”.

American DJ and producer CID, started DJing at the age of 12. GRAMMY® award winning (“Best Remixed Recording”), CID has garnered attention from many industry veterans, with booked gigs spanning the globe – from Las Vegas to Barcelona. With nods from the likes of Tiesto, Kaskade, A-Trak, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, and Galantis CID’s exceptional productions are here to stay as he continues to solidify himself as a timeless name in dance music.

Singer/songwriter, producer, performer, TV personality, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and so much more, CeeLo Green is among the most creative and unique artists of this or any era. With a pair of GRAMMY® Award-winning hit singles ‘Fool For You (Feat. Melanie Fiona)’ and the epochal, 5x RIAA platinum certified worldwide sensation, ‘F**k You.’ CeeLo has made himself a household name delivering catchy earworms spanning the decades.

"We are living in a time where so many bad things are happening around the world and it's heartbreaking and discouraging. Despite that I think it's still important to believe in the power of music. Music can be uplifting even on the darkest days. So especially now, I wanted to release a song that could give people hope and inspire peace and unity." said CID

"I don't do EDM often, but when I do I do it with CID. We're gonna make you a ‘BELIEVER’ " said CeeLo Green.

Check out the song below :