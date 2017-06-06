RadioandMusic
Actor Mohanlal launches the music of 'Oru Cinemaakkaran'

MUMBAI: The audio launch of 'Oru Cinemaakkaran' was done by actor Mohanlal. Vijay Babu, Reshma Rajan, Lal Jose, Leo Thaddeus and Sneha Sreekuma were also present at the launch.

The songs of this upcoming Malayalam film are composed by Bijibal to the lyrics penned by Rafeeq Ahammed, Santhosh Varma and Harinarayanan BK.

Directed by Leo Thaddeus, 'Oru Cinemakkaaran' stars Vineeth Sreenivasan and Rejisha Vijayan in lead roles. Vijay Babu, Anusree, Lal, Renji Panicker and Gregory are also part of the cast. Sudheer Surendran has handled the cinematography whereas editing is done by Ranjan Abraham. The movie is produced by Thomas Panicker under the banner of Opus Penta. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

