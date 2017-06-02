RadioandMusic
Press Release |  02 Jun 2017

Muzik247 releases the making video of Sujatha Mohan's song from 'Yaagam'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Sujatha Mohan from 'Yaagam' Christian devotional songs album. Titled, ‘Kathirinnittum’, this melodious track is composed by Shainu R S and the lyrics by Sree Parvathy.

'Yaagam' features nine tracks whose music is composed by Shainu R S. The album brings together well known vocalists such as P. Jayachandran, Sujatha Mohan, M G Sreekumar, Srinivas, Palghat Sreeram, Abhradita Banerjee, Job Kurian, Gowri Lekshmi and Shainu R S. The lyrics of the songs are penned by Poovachal Khader, Santhosh Varma, Rev. D J Ajith Kumar, Raju Chennadu, Sree Parvathy, Anoop Mukundan and Pushpa Jayan. The album is produced by Amma Media. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

Check out the song below:

