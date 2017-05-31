RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  31 May 2017 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases songs of 'Himalayathile Kashmalan'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of the upcoming comedy thriller 'Himalayathile Kashmalan'. Featuring two tracks, Aravind Chandrasekhar has composed the music. The first track,'Akkidi’ is rendered by Sooraj Santhosh with lyrics written by Vinaayak Sasikumar. The second track titled, ‘Aalolam’ is sung by Mridula Warrier. M R Vibin has penned the lyrics.

Directed by Abhiram Suresh Unnithan, 'Himalayathile Kashmalan' introduces 52 new faces to the silver screen. Jemin Jom Ayyaneth has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Ramu Raveendran and Aravind Gopal. The movie is produced by Nandu Mohan, Anand Radhakrishnan and Arunima Abhiram Unnithan under the banner of 'Over The Moon Films'. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

Check out the song below:

Tags
Muzik247 Himalayathile Kashmalan Akkidi Aravind Chandrasekhar Aalolam M R Vibin
Related news
Press Releases | 22 May 2017

Muzik247 releases the second song video from 'Avarude Raavukal'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the second song video from the upcoming movie 'Avarude Raavukal'. Titled ‘Ethetho Swapnamo’, the track is sung by Vaisakh C Madhav. Sankar Sharma has composed the music to the lyrics of Siby Padiyara.

read more
Press Releases | 17 May 2017

Muzik247 releases the songs of 'Theeram'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of upcoming movie 'Theeram'. The album features three songs composed by Afzal Yusuff and one song by Sankar Sharma.

read more
Press Releases | 15 May 2017

'Madhumozhi' music video rendered in Najim Arshad's soulful voice released

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the romantic music video titled ‘Madhumozhi’. Sung by Najim Arshad in his soulful voice, this melodious track is composed by Appu John to the lyrics of Joe Paul.

read more
Press Releases | 10 May 2017

The musical trailer of 'Ramante Edanthottam' released

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind for a Malayalam movie, the makers of upcoming Kunchacko Boban - Anu Sithara starrer 'Ramante Edanthottam', has come up with its musical trailer.

read more
Press Releases | 05 May 2017

Muzik247 releases the first song from 'Theeram'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, has released the first song from the upcoming movie 'Theeram'. Titled, ‘Njanum Neeyum’, the track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Quincy Chettupally. Afzal Yusuff has composed the music to the lyrics of Harinarayanan BK.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Carpool Karaoke' to debut on Apple Music

MUMBAI: Apple today announced that 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' will be available to Aread more

News
Red FM's RJ Karam replaces RJ Abhilash on the 'Kaanphaad' show

MUMBAI: After RJ Abhilash moved out of Red FM, it was difficult to find another talent filled witread more

News
Mastiii announces 30 to 45 per cent hike in advertising rates

MUMBAI: Mastiii has continued to retain its dominance in the music and youth arena for over two read more

News
Mann ki Baat is an ingenious tool of communication: Vice-President

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Hamid Ansari has said that Mann Ki Baat is an ingenious and influentiread more

News
Big FM launches five new stations in UP and Bihar

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic.com earlier reported about Big FM launching two new stations in Uttaread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group