Muzik247 releases songs of 'Himalayathile Kashmalan'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of the upcoming comedy thriller 'Himalayathile Kashmalan'. Featuring two tracks, Aravind Chandrasekhar has composed the music. The first track,'Akkidi’ is rendered by Sooraj Santhosh with lyrics written by Vinaayak Sasikumar. The second track titled, ‘Aalolam’ is sung by Mridula Warrier. M R Vibin has penned the lyrics.

Directed by Abhiram Suresh Unnithan, 'Himalayathile Kashmalan' introduces 52 new faces to the silver screen. Jemin Jom Ayyaneth has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Ramu Raveendran and Aravind Gopal. The movie is produced by Nandu Mohan, Anand Radhakrishnan and Arunima Abhiram Unnithan under the banner of 'Over The Moon Films'. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

Check out the song below: