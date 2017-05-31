Ayo and Teo release video for 'Rolex' via Fader

MUMBAI: Brother duo and Columbia recording group Ayo and Teo have unveiled the new video for their single ‘Rolex’. Directed by DAPS ( Migos ‘Bad And Boujee’ and Wizkid’s ‘Come Closer (feat Drake)’, the video features Ayo and Teo’s eye-popping array of signature dance moves. Produced by BL$$D and BackPack Miller.

With millions of Instagram followers, ‘Rolex’ is the buzzed-about track for your summer playlist, with celebrity fans including Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin. ‘Rolex’ has over 81 million streams on YouTube to date.

Ayo and Teo’s dance moves are uniquely their own, fusing today’s latest steps with vintage moves. Their signature step called ‘the reverse’ led to the brothers being discovered by Usher’s choreographer. They were invited to dance in Usher’s 2016 video for ‘No Limit,’ where they taught Usher ‘the reverse’ and later joined him on stage at the 2016 BET Awards. This year, Ayo and Teo will perform at the BET Experience in Los Angeles.

Check out the song below: