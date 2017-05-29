Tattai Tattai song from 'Phullu' released

MUMBAI: Tattai Tattai song from the movie ‘Phullu’ released today. Song is picturised on Sharib Hashmi and Jyotii Sethi. The music is by Vickky Agarwal, lyrics by Shaheen Iqbal and is sung by Sonika Sharma, Kritika Goyal and Suman Sahni.

‘Phullu’ is directed by Abhishek Saxena, starring Sharib Ali Hashmi, Jyotii Sethi and Nutan Surya. The film is produced by Pusha Chaudhary, Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Kshitij Chaudhary and Raman Kapoor in association with AmbiAbhi production. Story, screenplay and dialogue are by Shaheen Iqbal. The film is slated to release on 16 June 2017.