RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  29 May 2017 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Tattai Tattai song from 'Phullu' released

MUMBAI: Tattai Tattai song from the movie ‘Phullu’ released today. Song is picturised on Sharib Hashmi and Jyotii Sethi. The music is by Vickky Agarwal, lyrics by Shaheen Iqbal and is sung by Sonika Sharma, Kritika Goyal and Suman Sahni.

‘Phullu’ is directed by Abhishek Saxena, starring Sharib Ali Hashmi, Jyotii Sethi and Nutan Surya. The film is produced by Pusha Chaudhary, Dr. Anmol Kapoor, Kshitij Chaudhary and Raman Kapoor in association with AmbiAbhi production. Story, screenplay and dialogue are by Shaheen Iqbal. The film is slated to release on 16 June 2017.

Tags
Tattai Tattai Phullu Sharib Hashmi Jyoti Sethi Vickky Agarwal Shaheen Iqbal Sonkia Sharma Kritika Goyal Suman Sahni
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Mastiii announces 30 to 45 per cent hike in advertising rates

MUMBAI: Mastiii has continued to retain its dominance in the music and youth arena for over two read more

News
Mann ki Baat is an ingenious tool of communication: Vice-President

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Hamid Ansari has said that Mann Ki Baat is an ingenious and influentiread more

News
Big FM launches five new stations in UP and Bihar

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic.com earlier reported about Big FM launching two new stations in Uttaread more

Press Releases
Red FM's RJ Raunac celebrates his victory with his listeners
,

MUMBAI: RJ Raunac aka Bauaa from 93.5 Red FM recently won the Popular RJ of the Year by people’sread more

News
Radio City returns with Gig City S2

MUMBAI: Radio City is back with Season 2 of Gig City, live radio concert.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group