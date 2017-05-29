Muzik247 releases 'The Destination' sung by Ranjini Jose

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the music video titled 'The Destination'. It features a beautiful song, ‘Malarmanju Veezhunna Vaniyil’ sung by Rajini Jose. Dr. Anas KA, Pradip and Sreelakshmi have written and composed this track.

The music album is dedicated to Centre For Empowerment & Enrichment (CEFEE), an NGO working for the betterment of differently-abled children and downtrodden. It was formally launched at a function organized by CEFEE - 'Jyothi 2017 Thamasoma Jyothirgamaya’, a new project that was started for the differently-abled, in association with the District Administration and the Social Justice Department. Actor Jayaram handed over a copy of the album to Ernakulam District Collector, K Mohammed Y Safirulla IAS.

Jeevan Jose has directed this music video, which is an accomplishment of a group of talented artists brought in together by +VIBE production house. Dawn Peter, Teena, Jr Vincent, Aravind Gopinath, Dr. Rangarajan, Sebi Bastin, Dr. Mary Anita (CEFEE) and Aleena form the cast. The cinematography is handled by Luke Jose, whereas the editing is done by Subin Venugopal. Rehana Anas has produced this video.

Check out the official video -