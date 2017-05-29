Justin Bieber's remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' is breaking records worldwide

MUMBAI: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's ‘Despacito’ featuring Justin Bieber continues to crown the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second consecutive week. The track became the first mostly-Spanish language Hot 100 number one in 21 years, since Los Del Rio's 14-week number one ‘Macarena’ in 1996. ‘Despacito’ (which translates to "slowly" in English) additionally tops the Hot Latin Songs chart for a 16th week!

The ‘Despacito’ – Remix’ video is the fastest Video to Reach 1.5 Billion Views in YouTube History! It also continues to be number one on the global Spotify chart and nymber one on iTunes in 70 markets worldwide!

In India - the bilingual track is turning out to be the song of this summer as it takes over streaming charts across the board! The song is currently number one on charts and several playlists across leading streaming platforms Saavn, Wynk, JIO, Idea, Hungama, Gaana. It is also number one on the Shazam India Top 100 for a third consecutive week!

Additionally, Universal Music India has launched Justin Bieber `Signature Tunes’ available on all leading mobile networks! The `caller tunes’ feature the pop singer’s voice greeting callers leading into his hit song ‘Despacito’. This is available by simply dialing the following Toll Free numbers- Vodafone users can dial 50002, Airtel Users dial 5432116, Idea Users dial 56789104 and Aircel Users dial 57878017.

Check out the song below:

The phenomenal track is officially number one official single in all major markets, breaking barriers and charts all over the globe.