Press Release |  27 May 2017 13:28 |  By RnMTeam

Rainburn releases new music video and single

MUMBAI : After taking the global progressive rock arena by storm with their debut EP 'Canvas of Silence' in 2015, Bengaluru's Rainburn has released a new single and their debut music video with a launch concert in the city. This is the first new release from the group since the critically acclaimed 'Canvas of Silence'.

The newly released track, 'Merchant of Dreams’, is about the sweet melange of thoughts in the mind of a dreamer as he offers his hand to his listeners, taking them on "a magic ride across the sky" (lyrics). According to the band's social media, the song "embodies the spirit of a dreamer as he puts forth his mind's fruits for the world to reap, (it is about) his hope and desire to rise and grow beyond the shackles of reality as he takes on the larger-than-life persona of the Merchant of Dreams." The music video is a moving ode to public personalities from all walks of life, for their success in selling their dreams to the masses at large.

The track is set to be a part of the band's upcoming full-length concept album, slated for release on 12 January 2018. The album rides on high expectations from critics all over: Rainburn was widely reviewed and acclaimed for the debut EP, with Classic Rock Magazine naming 'Canvas of Silence' among the top five progressive rock albums of 2015. After undergoing some lineup changes since, the band has made a comeback now with ‘Merchant of Dreams’ as an enticing glimpse into what is set to be a phenomenal album. Paraj Singh, guitarist of Rainburn, says, "No two days in the life of a working musician are the same. From post-gig elation to crippling self-doubt, each day is a life lived in itself. The album is an expression of that thought."

Check out the song below :

