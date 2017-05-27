L'Tric enlists Todd Terry to remix 'The Way Your Are'

MUMBAI: Australian duo L’Tric enlist Grammy-nominated American DJ and producer Todd Terry to remix their latest single ‘The Way You Are’. Todd Terry’s rework is the second of four upcoming official remixes, joining the recently released Pirupa edit.

An extension of the infectious original, Todd Terry’s reimagining flaunts hard-hitting percussion and a stomping bassline, underpinning LVL’s original vocal.

Born in Brooklyn, Todd Terry launched his career in the late Eighties. Much of Todd’s early work is now considered major breakthroughs in the growth of the modern house genre and he is one of the most celebrated figures in electronic music. Todd’s remix of Everything but The Girl’s ‘Missing’ broke him into the Top five of the UK singles chart. He subsequently released his album ‘A Day In The Life’ via Ministry of Sound, which was met with critical acclaim.

The original of ‘The Way You Are’ continues to gain thousands of streams online. The dancefloor-ready track has become a firm fixture on both Pete Tong and Danny Howard’s shows on BBC Radio 1. Away from the airwaves, ‘The Way You Are’ is currently climbing the Top 20 of the UK Shazam Dance Chart.

About L’Tric : L’Tric is Ivan Gough and Sgt. Slick. The Australian DJ/Producer mates, first connected near the beginning of their long and successful production careers in their hometown, the world class, music-breeding hot spot that is Melbourne.

Ivan, who is widely regarded as one of Australia’s first and most accomplished dance music exports, is behind some of electronica’s biggest anthems. A pioneer in the game, he’s responsible for putting Australia’s progressive house culture on the global map – from Ibiza to New York, Canada to the UK and everywhere in between.

Over the past 10 years Melbourne’s Sgt Slick has steadily ascended into the upper echelon of Australia and the world’s premiere DJs, producers and remixers. Working under a number of monikers, Andy (as known by his friends) has forged an impressive catalogue of releases and productions, reflecting his skill and consistency in the studio.

The duo have released three successful singles to date as L’Tric in the form of their debut single and UK/USA Club Chart topping smash ‘This Feeling’, their club gem ‘The Beach’ and most recently ‘1994’