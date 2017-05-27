Joris Voorn goes deep techno on 'I Ran The Zoo'

MUMBAI: Having earned worldwide acclaim for his vinyl only set during the 20 anniversary of Awakenings, preparing for a special summer in Ibiza and with a new Spectrum night coming up in Barcelona on 14 June, Joris Voorn now returns with another sterling release on his Green label.

‘I Ran The Zoo’ is a lesson in stripped-back contrast and subtlety, with an acidic groove bleeping away over driving percussion and delicate atmospherics in the digital version, the tension growing with every thud of the kick drum. A dizzying breakdown raises the bar with snare rolls and dramatic pads, with the wide-open space therein soon sucked back into the void when the beat drops back in.

Meanwhile the special analog version harks back more to Joris’ techno sound of old. The throbbing kick and bass and acid blips are set against rising, white-noise drenched synth swells and simple percussion to create something moody and tough yet teasingly pared back.

These two heads-down mixes make this release a stark contrast to some of his more melodic, riff-fuelled releases of late, once again demonstrating his endless versatility and shape-shifting abilities.

Catch Joris on tour this month in Novi Sad (RS) on 26 May , Prague (CZ) on 27 May and Playa d’en Bossa (ES) on 28 May and at festivals as Amsterdam open air, Wildlife Festival and Awakenings Festival where he’s hosting his own Spectrum stage.