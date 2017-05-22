Swedish Stars KEV announce remix package of 'Moments' w/ sick individuals and more

MUMBAI : Having amassed over ½ million streams generating sizeable waves across the globe, Swedish rising stars KEV announce a stellar 5-piece remix package of their elated offering ‘Moments’, bringing fresh, diverse soundscapes to the classic track.

After their recent high impact collab alongside Klahr with ‘Dreaming Wild’ on Axtone, KEV ignite the stand-out offering off their ‘Chapter X’ EP with remix duties from some of the industry’s hottest properties. Setting off with an energetic contribution from dance music titans Sick Individuals, and a rolling house groove from Filatov & Karas, the remixes kick off with summer ready vibes fitting to warm up the dancefloor.

Also included is the sizzling, melody driven remix from Adam Trigger, before capping this off with KEV’s supreme acoustic version and a more down tempo take from FOA bringing the whole collection full-circle. Showcasing a diverse pallet of sounds across the musical spectrum, make sure to check out this mega collection of sounds - out now!