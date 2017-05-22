Muzik247 releases the second song video from 'Avarude Raavukal'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the second song video from the upcoming movie 'Avarude Raavukal'. Titled ‘Ethetho Swapnamo’, the track is sung by Vaisakh C Madhav. Sankar Sharma has composed the music to the lyrics of Siby Padiyara.

Written and directed by Shanil Muhammed, 'Avarude Raavukal' stars Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan, Vinay Forrt, Nedumudi Venu, Honey Rose, Milana Pournami and Aju Varghese. Vishnu Narayanan has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Prejish Prakash. Muzik247 is the official music label. Ajay Krishnan has produced the movie under the banner of Ajay Entertainment.

Check out the song below: