RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  22 May 2017 19:38 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 releases the second song video from 'Avarude Raavukal'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the second song video from the upcoming movie 'Avarude Raavukal'. Titled ‘Ethetho Swapnamo’, the track is sung by Vaisakh C Madhav. Sankar Sharma has composed the music to the lyrics of Siby Padiyara.

Written and directed by Shanil Muhammed, 'Avarude Raavukal' stars Asif Ali, Unni Mukundan, Vinay Forrt, Nedumudi Venu, Honey Rose, Milana Pournami and Aju Varghese. Vishnu Narayanan has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Prejish Prakash. Muzik247 is the official music label. Ajay Krishnan has produced the movie under the banner of Ajay Entertainment.

Check out the song below:

Tags
Muzik247 Avarude Raavukal Ethetho Swapnamo Vaisakh C Madhav. Sankar Sharma Siby Padiyara
Related news
Press Releases | 17 May 2017

Muzik247 releases the songs of 'Theeram'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of upcoming movie 'Theeram'. The album features three songs composed by Afzal Yusuff and one song by Sankar Sharma.

read more
Press Releases | 15 May 2017

'Madhumozhi' music video rendered in Najim Arshad's soulful voice released

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the romantic music video titled ‘Madhumozhi’. Sung by Najim Arshad in his soulful voice, this melodious track is composed by Appu John to the lyrics of Joe Paul.

read more
Press Releases | 10 May 2017

The musical trailer of 'Ramante Edanthottam' released

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind for a Malayalam movie, the makers of upcoming Kunchacko Boban - Anu Sithara starrer 'Ramante Edanthottam', has come up with its musical trailer.

read more
Press Releases | 05 May 2017

Muzik247 releases the first song from 'Theeram'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, has released the first song from the upcoming movie 'Theeram'. Titled, ‘Njanum Neeyum’, the track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Quincy Chettupally. Afzal Yusuff has composed the music to the lyrics of Harinarayanan BK.

read more
Press Releases | 02 May 2017

Muzik247 releases the making video of Job Kurian's song from 'Yaagam'

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the making video of the song sung by Job Kurian from 'Yaagam' a Christian devotional songs album. Titled, "Enne.. Nin Omalaai", this western contemporary semi-folk track is based on the Bible passage in which Jesus Christ recovers the sight of a blind begger.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM strengthens its position in Maharashtra launches five new stations

MUMBAI: Big FM has made its presence felt in the state of Maharashtra with the launch of five staread more

News
Mann Ki Baat gains popularity among NRIs, CMs to emulate idea

NEW DELHI: Even as the 32nd instalment of 'Mann Ki Baat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modread more

News
IRF Awards 2017: Red FM and Big FM bag maximum awards

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum an annual event that celebrates the best creative work in the Indian rread more

Press Releases
Radio City uses Power of Radio to light up life of a Mumbaikar

MUMBAI: In a heart-warming gesture, Mumbai City responded to fulfil the dreams of Nikita Shukla,read more

News
BARC Week 19: Sony MIX pushes back MTV Beats; Mastiii remains on top

MUMBAI: In week 19 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii increaread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group