'El Dorado', Shakira's new conquest

MUMBAI : Shakira opens the pre-order window for her imminent studio album ‘El Dorado’, the most eagerly anticipated superstar release of the year. The 13-song El Dorado will be available worldwide on 26 May.

According to Colombian legend, the golden city of El Dorado held invaluable treasures - and many spent years searching for them. In that spirit, Shakira has hidden treasures around the globe. Last week fans in six continents participated to piece together the tracklisting for the upcoming album in a matter of hours in over 900 locations.

So far, this album has spun off four massive hits. The fun started with ‘La Bicicleta’ (The Bicycle), a shimmering fusion of urban and Colombian vallenato music in collaboration with Carlos Vives. This song spent 25 big weeks at number one on the Billboard ‘Latin Airplay’ chart and was certified 5x Platinum in Spain. It was followed up by the seductive track ‘Chantaje’ (Blackmail) feat. Maluma. With over 1.1 billion views on YouTube, it is one of the platform’s biggest Latin hits in history. It also reached number one on the ‘Latin Airplay’ chart and was certified Double Platinum in Spain.

Delighting her followers with the sensual bachata rhythm, she then released the single ‘Deja vu’ feat. Prince Royce, which hit number one on the Billboard ‘Tropical Songs’ chart. Her latest hit ‘Me Enamoré’ (I Fell in Love), which tells her love story with Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, has quickly become another hit sitting in the Top 5 of Billboard’s "Latin Pop Songs" chart.

Other tracks on this album include ‘Nada’ (Nothing); ‘Amarillo’ (Yellow); ‘Perro Fiel’ (Lap Dog) feat. Nicky Jam; ‘Trap’ feat. Maluma; ‘Comme Moi’ (Like Me) feat. French artist Black M; and ‘Toneladas’ (Tons). El Dorado also has three songs in English: ‘When a Woman,’ ‘Coconut Tree’ and ‘What We Said’ feat. Canadian band Magic!.

The album’s cover art was created by Jaume de Laiguana, a longtime collaborator of Shakira and the director of her music videos ‘La Bicicleta’ and ‘Chantaje.’

El Dorado is her first Spanish-language album since Sale el Sol (2010) and her first studio album since her self-titled 2014 LP.

Shakira adds to her rich musical legacy with El Dorado and reaffirms her status as a global icon.