RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  22 May 2017 20:24 |  By RnMTeam

Danger Mouse releases original song 'Chase Me' Ft. Run The Jewels & Big Boi for baby driver soundtrack

MUMBAI: Award-winning producer and artist, Danger Mouse, will release the soundtrack for Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated film, Baby Driver, on his Columbia Records imprint 30 Century Records this 28 June. The soundtrack for the music-heavy film, titled Music From The Motion Picture Baby Driver, boasts 30 multi-genre tunes in total, including 29 rare tracks and deep cuts, as well as one original song created by Danger Mouse specifically for Baby Driver.

Yesterday, Danger Mouse released the aforementioned original song, ‘Chase Me’ ft. Run the Jewels and Big Boi. The guest features on the song make for the perfect film tie-in, as both Killer Mike of Run the Jewels and Big Boi have small but memorable appearances in Baby Driver. ‘Chase Me’ samples ‘Bellbottoms’ by Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and features additional production from Run The Jewels El-P.

Debuting on Pitchfork, ‘Chase Me’ ft. Run The Jewels and Big Boi serves as an original composition created specifically for the film. ‘Chase Me’ ft. Run the Jewels and Big Boi is now available on all digital sales providers.

Tags
Danger Mouse Edgar Wright Baby Driver Chase Me Run the Jewels Big Boi
Related news
Press Releases | 09 Mar 2017

'Resistance Radio: The Man In The High Castle Album' is Danger Mouse’s new project in association with Sam Cohen

MUMBAI: Brian Burton – aka Danger Mouse – and his label 30th Century Records are pleased to confirm an ambitious new project entitled ‘Resistance Radio: The Man In The High Castle Album’ out on 7 April.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM strengthens its position in Maharashtra launches five new stations

MUMBAI: Big FM has made its presence felt in the state of Maharashtra with the launch of five staread more

News
Mann Ki Baat gains popularity among NRIs, CMs to emulate idea

NEW DELHI: Even as the 32nd instalment of 'Mann Ki Baat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modread more

News
IRF Awards 2017: Red FM and Big FM bag maximum awards

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum an annual event that celebrates the best creative work in the Indian rread more

Press Releases
Radio City uses Power of Radio to light up life of a Mumbaikar

MUMBAI: In a heart-warming gesture, Mumbai City responded to fulfil the dreams of Nikita Shukla,read more

News
BARC Week 19: Sony MIX pushes back MTV Beats; Mastiii remains on top

MUMBAI: In week 19 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii increaread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group