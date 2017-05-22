Danger Mouse releases original song 'Chase Me' Ft. Run The Jewels & Big Boi for baby driver soundtrack

MUMBAI: Award-winning producer and artist, Danger Mouse, will release the soundtrack for Edgar Wright’s highly anticipated film, Baby Driver, on his Columbia Records imprint 30 Century Records this 28 June. The soundtrack for the music-heavy film, titled Music From The Motion Picture Baby Driver, boasts 30 multi-genre tunes in total, including 29 rare tracks and deep cuts, as well as one original song created by Danger Mouse specifically for Baby Driver.

Yesterday, Danger Mouse released the aforementioned original song, ‘Chase Me’ ft. Run the Jewels and Big Boi. The guest features on the song make for the perfect film tie-in, as both Killer Mike of Run the Jewels and Big Boi have small but memorable appearances in Baby Driver. ‘Chase Me’ samples ‘Bellbottoms’ by Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and features additional production from Run The Jewels El-P.

Debuting on Pitchfork, ‘Chase Me’ ft. Run The Jewels and Big Boi serves as an original composition created specifically for the film. ‘Chase Me’ ft. Run the Jewels and Big Boi is now available on all digital sales providers.