Press Release |  20 May 2017 10:30 |  By RnMTeam

Ryan Hurd releases debut single 'Love In A Bar'

MUMBAI: RCA Nashville's breakthrough singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd releases his debut single 'Love In A Bar' to country radio and is going for adds on 15 June. Co-written by Hurd and singer/songwriter Joey Hyde, ‘Love In A Bar’ showcases Hurd’s celebrated lyricism as a writer and soulful, gravelly vocals. The electric, autobiographical, anthemic track from the Grammy-nominated songwriter has notched more than six million streams since its initial release last fall.

As one of Nashville’s most celebrated young writing talents with songs cut by Blake Shelton, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley and Lady Antebellum, Hurd captured the country format with his artistry by releasing a set of tracks last fall starting with ‘We Do Us’ in September followed by ‘City Girl’, ‘Hold You Back’ and culminating with ‘Love In A Bar’ in December. Available as an EP now, Hurd’s Self-Titled 4-song collection has notched more than 30 million streams to date.

With ‘Love In A Bar’ being a favorite to the singing fans at Hurd’s tour stops, the fans of Ryan Hurd will now be able to hear the present day love song over the terrestrial Country Radio airwaves when ‘Love In A Bar’ takes flight beginning today.

After taking his electric live show on the road doing extended runs with Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and Chase Rice, Hurd continues his breakout year as the ‘artist to watch’ (Pandora, CMT, Huffington Post, Rolling Stone) joining Florida Georgia Line on The Smooth Tour 2017 starting 15 June in New York.

