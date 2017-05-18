Jonas Blue presents music video for his latest single 'Mama' feat. William Singe

MUMBAI: The UK's biggest global breakthrough artist of 2016, Jonas Blue, has now revealed the official music video for his latest single 'Mama' feat. Australian singer/songwriter and YouTube sensation William Singe.

The idyllic video for ‘Mama’ portrays Jonas and William’s carefree antics as they live in the moment, enjoying life’s simple pleasures. The sun soaked visual also features luxurious yacht parties, pillow fights and long and winding road trips which emulate the relaxed attitude of the song.

Jonas co-wrote ‘Mama’ with Ed Drewett (Little Mix, One Direction, Olly Murs) and Sam Romans (Disclosure, Mary J Blige, Alicia Keys). Jonas comments: "Mama is a song about that period of your life when you're young and carefree, without stress, bills and problems and all you care about is having a good time with your friends every day and night!"

Australian vocalist and YouTube sensation William Singe has rapidly taken the world by storm with over three million Facebook followers and counting. Following the announcement of his signing with RCA earlier this year, Singe released his debut single ‘Rush’ to much critical acclaim with Forbes naming him one of ‘five Alternative R and B Artists to Look Out for In 2017.

‘Mama’ has gone on to receive strong support from its launch earlier this month. The infectious single has reached nearly ten million Spotify Streams so far, the highest opening tally of any of Jonas’ previous singles to date. Currently #1 on the Shazam Dance Chart, the anthemic track is also climbing up the Official Singles Chart Top forty and the Top five of Shazam Future Hits Chart. Additionally, ‘Mama’is included in the Top ten of the Official Trending, UK iTunes and Apple Music Charts.

The music video follows on from Jonas’ debut European Tour, which saw him visit Cologne, Amsterdam and Paris with a live band. He wrapped up his tour with a headline show at London’s Heaven with a string of guests, including British singer Calum Scott.

Jonas is gearing up for his debut appearance at EDC Las Vegas, before embarking on notable festivals this summer including V Festival, SW4 and Tomorrowland. The British hitmaker is prepping for his return to Ibiza, where he’ll play a string of dates across the Island

Jonas Blue 2017 Summer Festival Dates

25 May – Robin Schulz and Friends – Ibiza, Spain

27 May – We Are FSTVL – Upminster, Essex

27 May – Pride Birmingham – Birmingham

9 June – Isle of Wight Festival – Isle of Wight

17 June – EDC Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nevada

18 June – Firefly Music Festival – Dover, Deleware

23 June – Tinderbox – Falen, Denmark

30 June – Belsonic – Belfast, Ireland

1 July – Summer Stadium – Marseille, France

8 July – Smag Sundance – Essen, Germany

14 July – Hippodrome de Saint Cloud – Saint Cloud, France

15 July - Airbeat One – Neustadt Glewe, Germany

23 July – Tomorrowland – Boom, Belgium

3 August – Arenal Sound – Burriana, Spain

4 August – Open R 2017 – Uelzen, Germany

13 August – We The Fest – Jakarta, Indonesia

19 and 20 August – V Festival – Hylands Park/Weston Park, UK

26 August – SW4 – London, UK