Conro unveils next Monstercat release 'Lay Low' ft. David Benjamin

MUMBAI: After an impressive string of releases so far this year including remixes of Martin Garrix's 'Scared To Be Lonely' and Martin Solveig’s ‘Places’, as well as a number of releases last year each racking up streams in the millions, Canada’s future bass hot shot Conro returns to the Monstercat imprint with the genre spanning ‘Lay Low’ feat singer/songwriter David Benjamin.

Connecting the dots between his roots in a band and writing folk music at the start of his musical journey, to his current bass driven, dance focused influences, Conro aligns with David Benjamin to construct a powerful intermix of his current revered electronic characteristics and David Benjamin’s slick vocal work.

Intertwining warm, evolving synths with gentle melodies and a rolling groove, Conro’s distinct production expertise shines through, whilst complimenting David Benjamin’s unique singer/songwriter style.

With a wealth of support already in 2017 from the likes of Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Don Diablo and Danny Howard, as well as huge performances on the horizon at this year’s Tomorrowland and in Ibiza, Conro edges closer and closer to becoming one of this year’s hottest properties. You can pick up ‘Lay Low’ now via Monstercat!