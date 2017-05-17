RadioandMusic
Press Release |  17 May 2017 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

Award-winning chart topper Travis Greene releases new single 'You Waited'

MUMBAI: Chart-topper Travis Greene releases his new single 'You Waited' - via live performance and interactive social experience. The acclaimed recording artist - who jump-started the year with worldwide buzz and career accolades including two GRAMMY® nominations, and winning a leading seven awards at the 2017 Stellar Awards- now marks 'You Waited' as the lead single from his highly anticipated upcoming album Crossover: Live from Music City.

The video for ‘You Waited’ captured at Greene’s sold-out live album recording in Nashville, precedes the launch of Crossover Radio, an interactive game-themed platform allowing fans to engage with their local radio stations to petition for airplay.

