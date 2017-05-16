TCTS presents music video for his latest single

Mumbai: Manchester-based producer TCTS has today unveiled the official music video for his latest single ‘Do It Like Me (Icy Feet)' feat. Sage The Gemini and Kelis.

Shot in Paris, the captivating music short film focuses on French professional dancer Kirikoo Des as he interprets TCTS’ energetic track into an expressive dance routine directed by Sacha Barbin with production by Idrissa Hanrot & Olivier Muller. Complete with sweeping aerial shots and solo choreography from a cast of fellow performers, the striking visual complements TCTS’ addictive beats, as well as Sage The Gemini’s punchy rap and Kelis’ sultry vocals.

The original of ‘Do It Like Me (Icy Feet)’ has amassed almost two million Spotify streams to date. A strong example of the producer’s cleverly-crafted sound, the track has received championing support from Radio 1, having hit #1 on the station’s Dance Chart and stayed there for five consecutive weeks. It has also gained specialist support from the likes of Pete Tong, MistaJam, and Danny Howard. Additionally, Danny named the track a ‘Hottest Record’ on his show and provided a recently released rework of TCTS’ latest serving. As well as being #1 on both the Upfront Club Chart and the Pop Chartthis week, the track is surpassing eighty thousand tags on Shazam.