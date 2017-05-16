Katy Perry announces new album, 'witness', and North American arena tour

MUMBAI: Today, Katy Perry announced the date, June 9 release of her new album, Witness (Capitol Records), and an extensive arena tour. With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire. The singles released thus far – the Platinum-certified ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ featuring Skip Marley and the follow-up single, ‘Bon Appétit’ featuring Migos – hint at the breadth of the musical and thematic elements found on Witness. Each ticket purchase for WITNESS: The Tour also includes a copy of her album, Witness.

The North American leg of WITNESS: The Tour, produced by AEG Presents, will kick off on September 7 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH. The run will include two New York City shows – October 2 at Madison Square Garden and October 11 at Barclays Center – plus an evening at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on November 7 and aDecember 20 concert at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. The tour will resume on January 5, 2018 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Katy will be partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to donate tickets to club members and volunteers. Additionally, fans can earn free tickets by signing up at GlobalCitizen.org and taking action to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America. $1 per every ticket sold will also be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Jim Clark, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America said, “Katy Perry is one of the most powerful and famous entertainers in the world, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America is one of the most powerful youth development organizations in the country. We share a commitment to improving the lives of young people through education, empowerment, and demonstrating good citizenship, and are excited to provide her fans with the chance to connect with Clubs while giving them an opportunity to win a chance to see her in concert.”

Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale to the general public on Monday May 22, at 10 AM with the Canadian dates on sale May 26. All U.S. concerts on WITNESS: The Tour are presented by Xfinity. Additional sponsors are Citi, COVERGIRL and KATY PERRY PARFUMS. Additional international tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Katy is one of the most popular artists on the planet and her social media following is unrivaled,” said Peter Intermaggio, SVP of Brand Marketing and Communications for Comcast. “Xfinity is proud to present ‘WITNESS: The Tour’ and we look forward to making a special collection of tour-related content available to millions of Xfinity TV customers, including Katy’s videos and music on Xfinity X1 that her fans are going to love.”

WITNESS: The Tour Presale Powered By Ticketmaster Verified Fan Runs Thursday, May 18, from 9 AM – 12 PM in the US and in Canada runs Tuesday, May 23, from 10 AM – 10 PM local time. Tickets for the tour will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan, an easy to use, fan-first technology that helps artists combat bots and get tickets into the hands of fans. Registration is open now and continues until Tuesday, May 16, at 10 PM PT.

Citi is the official U.S. credit card of WITNESS: The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to U.S. pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 18, at 12 PM local time through Saturday, May 20, at 10 PM local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program.

“Having just launched a new national advertising campaign with Katy, we’re thrilled to extend our relationship to encompass the upcoming Witness Tour,” said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Citi.

“Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets for what promises to be one of the biggest and most memorable tours of the year.”

WITNESS: The Tour is Katy’s first run since the sold-out, 151-date Prismatic World Tour, which concluded in 2015 and was hailed by Rolling Stone as ‘a show to damage retinas and blow minds.’

Katy, who will be the musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on the May 20 season finale, made her Capitol Records debut with 2008’s One of the Boys after signing to the label in 2007. She cemented her status as a global superstar with the follow-up album, Teenage Dream (2010). PRISM, her 2013 album, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 100 countries and has sold more than 12.5 million adjusted albums worldwide. With the singles ‘Firework’ and ‘Dark Horse’ each surpassing the 10 million threshold including song sales and streams, Katy is the first female artist to earn two RIAA Digital Single Diamond Awards. In her 10 years with Capitol, she has racked up a cumulative 18+ billion streams alongside worldwide sales of more than 40+ million adjusted albums and 125+ million tracks. She is the most-followed person globally on Twitter.

AEG Presents is one of the largest live music companies in the world. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents promotes more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com

Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour – North American Leg

2017

9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

2018

1/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

1/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

1/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

1/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

1/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

1/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

1/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

1/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

2/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

2/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena