RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  15 May 2017 18:02 |  By RnMTeam

Legends to perform in Mumbai to raise money for underprivileged children

MUMBAI: Following the grand success of the first event; Vasantotsav of the centenary celebration of Guruji Acharya Jialaljis. Ajivasan is now set to present The Legends. on 14 May 2017 where they have invited legendary artistes such as Hema Malini, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pt. Shivkumar Sharma and Vidushi Girija Devi to perform on the occasion. Noteworthy is the fact that Hon'ble Education Minister and Vinod Tawde, will grace the occasion with his presence as the Chief Guest. The profits of the show will be donated to the NGO, Acharya Jialal Vasant Sangeet Niketan (AJIVASAN) which is in empowering and teaching the underprivileged kids.

Noted singer, Vidushi Girija Devi who, represents the finest tradition of the Benaras gharana and equally adept in singing ‘khayal' and the semi-classical forms like ‘thumri', ‘chaiti', ‘tappa', ‘kajri', etc will interact with the audience while performing and elucidate the importance of month of ‘Chaitra' and present various combinations of ragas and trends in tune with the theme along with few folk songs and rendition of soulful ‘sufi’ music. Now at the ripe age of 86; Girija Devi’s voice emerges from somewhere within, grounded firmly as if it were subterranean, rising slowly it reaches the peak, at a point that it becomes so sharp and clear that the sound of her voice reverberates in the silence.

Danseuse Hema Malini plans to pay a tribute to Acharya Jialal Vasantji by performing a newly choreographed Bharatnatyam dance; this being her solo performance after a long time. Hemaji’s performance will encompass Praise of Goddess of Knowledge (Saraswati) and Krishna Yajurveda in different forms and variations. The second performance is slated to be based on Shiva-Parvathi Vivah where Shiva is depicted as a blue lotus and Parvathi as a moon. This shall be followed by few more combinations of love and worship between the two.

Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia will present contemporary ragas on the flute ‘Yaman’, ‘Behag' and ‘Bimpalasi’ and will present some bhajans for ‘Chaitra’ month. He will also take farmaish (requests) from the audience.

Dr. Suresh Wadkar said, “It is our mission to reach out to people and impart classical music knowledge in all its purity to all aspirants and enthusiasts, across age groups. This is Guruji Acharya Jialaljis centenary celebration and we have got legends performing. We at Ajivasan make special effort to make every musical program a special one for our students and the audiences. Contrary to popular belief that classical music is losing its spectators base, the achievement of our programs year after year proves that there is not only a discerning audience for classical music but also that classical music retains its unique position in the Indian arts”.

Tags
Guruji Acharya Jialalji Hema Malini Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia Pt. Shivkumar Sharma Vidushi Girija Devi Vinod Tawde Acharya Jialal Vasant Sangeet Niketan
Related news
Press Releases | 16 Nov 2016

Sony Music releases Hindustani and Carnatic Ragas from the recordings at the Kala Utsav Concerts

MUMBAI: Sony Music releases rare recordings of renowned Indian classical artists performing at the prestigious Kala Utsav Concerts. These recording are from the year 1997 where artists performed Hindustani and Carnatic music which are a rare listen today.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Aligarh Muslim University to get slot on AIR's Urdu service

NEW DELHI: The Aligarh Muslim University is to get a fortnightly one-hour fixed slot in the Urdu read more

News
Friends FM celebrates Mother's day with listeners, for listeners

MUMBAI: Given the fact that Friends FM is all about love, warmth, sharing and caring, all qualitiread more

Press Releases
Big FM to air radio feature film on Mother's Day in Roopa Iyer's voice

MUMBAI: With an aim to highlight and pay a tribute to the indomitable spirit of mothers, Big FM, read more

News
Red FM celebrates Mother's Day with 'Mother of Nirbhaya'

MUMBAI: RED FM on 12 May celebrated Mother's Day in a unique way.read more

News
Friends FM announces RJ Hunt Season 3

MUMBAI: The third season of Friends FM, Kolkata's 'RJ Hunt' kick started on 10 Mayread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group