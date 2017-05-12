RadioandMusic
Press Release |  12 May 2017

Underprivileged kids shout out Yo Yo Honey Singh while greeting Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: International pop icon, Justin Bieber has been making headlines ever since he landed in India. One of the first few things that went viral from his India visit was Bieber interacting with underprivileged kids in a bus.

The video has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and has become a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

It is interesting to note that the kids innocently shouted out to him as Yo Yo Honey Singh. Honey Singh has been a long-standing popular name in the Indian music industry, so much so that his name is used as a synonym to pop music.

The music sensation's popularity spreads across the length and breadth of the country, with fans residing across quarters.

It was heartening to see the little ones remember their Indian music sensation, Honey Singh on being greeted by Justin Bieber.

It however, is unclear that if the kids were referring to Justin Bieber as Yo Yo Honey Singh or were requesting him to sing to the tunes of the Indian music sensation.

The gesture sure proves that Yo Yo Honey Singh holds a prime spot in the hearts of the Indian audience, with his songs have topped charts and his chartbuster ‘Dheere Dheere’ being the first Indian song to cross 200 million views.

Yo Yo Honey Singh marks to be a leading name among all genres and is touted as India's music Icon. His music does not only contain itself to the Indian boundaries but also serves as a match to the western world.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Justin Bieber Underprivileged kids pop icon
